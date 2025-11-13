Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $48.66 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 112.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 234,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 69,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 48,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 23,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $111.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average is $109.51. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $112.93.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

