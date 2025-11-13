Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roivant Sciences traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 12419270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.
ROIV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ROIV
Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences
Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roivant Sciences Stock Up 2.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roivant Sciences
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.