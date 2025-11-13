Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roivant Sciences traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 12419270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

ROIV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROIV

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $4,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,504,959 shares in the company, valued at $30,430,270.98. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,428,958 shares of company stock worth $80,491,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.