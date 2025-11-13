Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roivant Sciences traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 12419270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

ROIV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $4,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,504,959 shares in the company, valued at $30,430,270.98. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,428,958 shares of company stock worth $80,491,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

