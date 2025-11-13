AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 744 and last traded at GBX 742, with a volume of 7552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730.

AIB Group Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of £16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 675.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 614.82.

AIB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.