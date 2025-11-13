TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,563 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Cactus worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter worth $28,924,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $27,457,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10,002.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 453,519 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,273,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Cactus Stock Down 1.6%

WHD stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 15.86%.The company had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cactus’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,156.16. The trade was a 47.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

