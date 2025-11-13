Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 168206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.
Japan Tob Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.37.
About Japan Tob
Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.
