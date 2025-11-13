TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $17.35 Million Investment in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 814,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,351,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Guardian Pharmacy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRDN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the first quarter worth $88,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Up 1.2%

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardian Pharmacy Services ( NYSE:GRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.16 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Guardian Pharmacy Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

(Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

