Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW Shares Bought by M&G PLC

M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned about 0.52% of Highwoods Properties worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $201.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,396.90. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

