CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.00 and last traded at $85.7440, with a volume of 425516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.18.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on CGI Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

CGI Group Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,933,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,725,000 after acquiring an additional 907,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CGI Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,151,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,792,000 after purchasing an additional 747,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,675,000 after purchasing an additional 658,925 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CGI Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,452,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,881,000 after purchasing an additional 397,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CGI Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 956,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,499,000 after purchasing an additional 251,242 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

