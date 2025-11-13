TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 48,049 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,049 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 327.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBS opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.The company had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Barclays upped their price target on Webster Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,172.52. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Mi Griffin sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $50,146.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,229.84. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $234,927. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

