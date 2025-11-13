TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $15.56 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 236.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 98.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $324.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

