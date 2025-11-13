M&G PLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

M&G PLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 6.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.26 and a 1 year high of $181.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.