Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 15.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shot up 15.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 418.80 and last traded at GBX 408.96. 6,016,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 2,038,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.09.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.
Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
