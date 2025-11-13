TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nova worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 51.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 71,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nova by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,342,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,365,000 after buying an additional 129,684 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova by 3.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $311.86 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $361.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.04. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%.The company had revenue of $224.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.200 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Nova from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVMI

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.