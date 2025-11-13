Venom (VENOM) One Day Volume Hits $189.82 Thousand

Venom (VENOM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Venom has a market capitalization of $117.44 million and $189.82 thousand worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venom has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,324,911,652 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,324,868,729.35 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.06335579 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $152,138.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

