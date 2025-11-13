Apu Apustaja Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.18 Million (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $26.81 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apu Apustaja alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,891,886,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.io. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The Reddit community for Apu Apustaja is https://reddit.com/r/apuapustaja.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,891,886,151.52950862. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00007817 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $957,137.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apu Apustaja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apu Apustaja and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.