Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWN. BTIG Research raised shares of Northwest Natural Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NWN stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. Northwest Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $164.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4925 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 78.49%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural Gas

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $472,905.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,490. The trade was a 16.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,869 shares of company stock worth $1,882,588 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 77.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

