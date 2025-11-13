Frax Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $284.92 million and approximately $268.69 thousand worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 286,484,183 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.com. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official message board is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legacy Frax Dollar is the stablecoin formerly known as FRAX. It was renamed in 2025 after the Frax North Star Proposal, which restructured the protocol’s branding and token roles. Legacy Frax Dollar preserves its dollar peg and remains supported for backward compatibility, while Frax’s active development is now centred on frxUSD and related stablecoin products.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

