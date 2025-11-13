Moonbeam 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.99 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $35.53 million and $3.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00005910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,202,034,416 coins and its circulating supply is 1,026,285,001 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.