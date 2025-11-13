Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VTLE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Vital Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.56.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $662.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.07). Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $420.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 83.5% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 142,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 64,659 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.