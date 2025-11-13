Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVNA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $360.00 target price on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.16.

CVNA opened at $327.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.56. Carvana has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $12,769,740. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,405,520. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,452 shares of company stock worth $158,184,083. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 1,374.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 901,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,677,000 after acquiring an additional 840,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,468,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $193,091,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

