Banana Gun Price Reaches $9.48 (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for $9.48 or 0.00009211 BTC on popular exchanges. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $37.98 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Banana Gun Profile
Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,005,339 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.
