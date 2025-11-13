Flare Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Flare has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $6.53 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 104,304,763,088 coins and its circulating supply is 78,372,444,554 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 104,304,764,018.19301 with 78,372,444,554.524699 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01548056 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $6,876,636.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

