Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $167.34 Million

Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Giggle Fund has a market capitalization of $167.34 million and $59.28 million worth of Giggle Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Giggle Fund has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Giggle Fund token can currently be bought for about $167.34 or 0.00162533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giggle Fund alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Giggle Fund

Giggle Fund was first traded on September 21st, 2025. Giggle Fund’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Giggle Fund is giggletoken.com. Giggle Fund’s official message board is x.com/i/communities/1969807538154811438/about. Giggle Fund’s official Twitter account is @gigglefundbsc.

Giggle Fund Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Giggle Fund has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of Giggle Fund is 167.08236821 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $66,638,121.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://giggletoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giggle Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giggle Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giggle Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giggle Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giggle Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.