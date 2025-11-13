FY2025 EPS Estimates for uniQure Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for uniQure in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.97) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on uniQure in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

QURE stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in uniQure by 58.4% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,792,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,572 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,939,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,593,000 after purchasing an additional 189,029 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in uniQure by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after buying an additional 1,491,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $9,383,061.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 651,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,009,282.84. The trade was a 25.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $1,177,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,119.26. This trade represents a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,560 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,568. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

