Kier Group (LON:KIE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 260 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kier Group from GBX 225 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250.

Kier Group Price Performance

KIE opened at GBX 212 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £922.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.92. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 107.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 250.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kier Group

In other news, insider Simon Kesterton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total transaction of £714,000. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

Featured Articles

