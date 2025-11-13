Desjardins Has Negative Estimate for EQB FY2025 Earnings

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of EQB in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $9.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.40. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2026 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EQB from C$100.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$126.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$124.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.90.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB opened at C$87.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.17. EQB has a one year low of C$85.14 and a one year high of C$114.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.58.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

