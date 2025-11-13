Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho set a $49.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $53.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

ZWS stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.59%.The firm had revenue of $455.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $354,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock worth $1,911,084. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 12.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.