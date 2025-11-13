ASOS’s (ASC) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 335 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.

ASC opened at GBX 248.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.41. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 221 and a 52 week high of GBX 454.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The stock has a market cap of £296.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

