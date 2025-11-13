ASOS’s (ASC) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 335 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
