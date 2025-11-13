William Blair Has Bearish Estimate for SPRY FY2025 Earnings

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.66). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.87 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 38.77%.

SPRY has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $32.00 price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $883.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 237,630 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,097,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,447 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,154,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $724,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,196,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,198.06. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $150,630. This represents a 55.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $1,615,759. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

