What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:CFX FY2025 Earnings?

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.52%. The company had revenue of C$164.60 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.63.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of -0.09.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

