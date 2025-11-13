FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ADENTRA Issued By Stifel Canada

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for ADENTRA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s FY2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

