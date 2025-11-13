FY2025 EPS Estimates for illumin Cut by Ventum Cap Mkts

illumin Holdings Inc. (TSE:ILL – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of illumin in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for illumin’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised illumin from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

