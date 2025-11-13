FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:LB Issued By Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Desjardins currently has a “Sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2027 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.01. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LB. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$30.71.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$33.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.89. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.37 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

