D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 6,769 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.9% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,228,000 after buying an additional 37,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $621.06 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.31.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

