Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 100,736 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $781,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,664,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,199,810.24. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 46,434 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,255.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 30,874 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $222,601.54.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.08. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 168.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Merck & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,053,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 735.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRDA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

