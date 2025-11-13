Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 367.44 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $89.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 592.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.