Midwest Trust Co Makes New $414,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

MetLife Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

