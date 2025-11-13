ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,672,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,011,000 after acquiring an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,653,000 after buying an additional 143,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,533,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,740,000 after acquiring an additional 105,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $178.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.54.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

