Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after buying an additional 2,396,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,450 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $91,989,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,049,000 after acquiring an additional 571,489 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,360,000 after purchasing an additional 543,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $240,961.32. This represents a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

