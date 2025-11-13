Cognex Corporation $CGNX Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 58,642 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 431.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 330,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $386,190. The trade was a 18.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,915.04. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,706 shares of company stock worth $512,065. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.33%.The company had revenue of $276.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

