Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Usio had a net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million.

Usio Stock Performance

Shares of Usio stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Usio Inc (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Usio worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Usio from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

