Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $6,471,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $402,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $80.88 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.94 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 46.02%.The company had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 420,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,888,000.85. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $8,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,704,379 shares in the company, valued at $147,633,308.98. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,035 shares of company stock worth $22,071,089. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.