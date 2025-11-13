Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.0 million-$550.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.5 million. Loar also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.930-0.980 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOAR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE LOAR opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.48 and a beta of 0.19. Loar has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Loar had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 9.82%.Loar’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Loar will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Loar by 347.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the second quarter valued at $99,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Loar in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

