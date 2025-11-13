SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 195,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3334 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.



Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

