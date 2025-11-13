Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues Earnings Results

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 36.490-38.530 EPS.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,307.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,295.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,403.54. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,050. The trade was a 21.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $29,917,993. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.56.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

