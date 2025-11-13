Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares $FNGG Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.25% of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares by 133,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNGG opened at $255.25 on Thursday. Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $96.49 and a one year high of $273.04. The stock has a market cap of $135.28 million, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.19.

About Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (FNGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE FANG 20 index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index consists of FANG stocks and other growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies. FNGG was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.