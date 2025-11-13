Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 99.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $124.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.