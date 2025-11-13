SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 124,770 Shares of Banco Santander Chile $BSAC

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 462,111.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,797 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,770 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $25,116,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Banco Santander Chile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 826,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 257,895 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 10.8% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 738,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,525,000 after buying an additional 72,203 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander Chile by 6.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 120.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 276,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 151,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of BSAC opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Banco Santander Chile has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 24.74%.The company had revenue of $581.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

