ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $287.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.6%

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $260.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $262.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.17.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

