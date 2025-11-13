3,221 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.51.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.